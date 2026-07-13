"Rebels At Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution"
"Rebels At Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution"
Best-selling author, Eric Dolin, reclaims the daring freelance sailors who proved essential to the winning of the Revolutionary War. The heroic story of the founding of the U.S. Navy during the Revolution has been told before, yet missing from most maritime histories of America’s first war is the ragtag fleet of private vessels, from 20-foot whaleboats to 40-cannon men-of-war, that truly revealed the new nation’s character―above all, its ambition and entrepreneurial ethos. Dolin corrects that significant omission, and contends that privateers, though often seen as profiteers at best and pirates at worst, were in fact critical to the Revolution’s outcome.
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
FREE to the public
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
734-205-0540
ford.library@nara.gov
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
1000 Beal AvenueAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109
ford.library@nara.gov