Ross Education Incoming Student Orientation

Student Orientation Session for incoming students: We will review all the essential information to ensure a successful start, including Academic policies, Attendance requirements, Dress Code and our digital Learning Management System. You will also get a guided tour of the campus and classrooms to help you find your way around, alongside dedicated support to set up your new laptop. We look forward to sharing some fun moments together as well!

Opened in 2016, the Ross College Grand Rapids campus is on the northeast side of the city and is only about a mile north of I-96 and two miles east of US-131. A vibrant city known for its blend of urban sophistication and natural beauty, Grand Rapids is a regional leader in healthcare. Its providers offer advanced medical services and wellness programs. The city boasts a thriving arts scene, numerous breweries, and scenic riverfront trails. Grand Rapids' commitment to health and community engagement makes it a dynamic and welcoming place to live.