Ross Education New Student Orientation

Student Orientation Session for newly enrolled students: We'll cover everything you need to know for a great start, including Academics, Attendance, Dress Code, and our Learning Management System. We'll also give you a tour of the campus and classrooms so you know exactly where you're going, and we'll help you set up your new laptop. We try to have some fun, too!

Opened in 1983, the Ross Medical Education Center Ann Arbor campus is located near the Secretary of State in the Glencoe Crossing strip mall on Washtenaw between Golfside and Carpenter. The campus is easily accessible by both MI-23 and I-94 and is situated on the south side of the city, just north of Ypsilanti.