Ross Education New Student Orientation

Student Orientation Session for newly enrolled students: We'll cover everything you need to know for a great start, including Academics, Attendance, Dress Code, and our Learning Management System. We'll also give you a tour of the campus and classrooms so you know exactly where you're going, and we'll help you set up your new laptop. We try to have some fun, too!

Opened in 2016, the Ross College Grand Rapids campus is on the northeast side of the city and is only about a mile north of I-96 and two miles east of US-131. A vibrant city known for its blend of urban sophistication and natural beauty, Grand Rapids is a regional leader in healthcare. Its providers offer advanced medical services and wellness programs. The city boasts a thriving arts scene, numerous breweries, and scenic riverfront trails. Grand Rapids' commitment to health and community engagement makes it a dynamic and welcoming place to live.