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Ross Education New Student Orientation

Ross Education New Student Orientation

Student Orientation Session for newly enrolled students: We'll cover everything you need to know for a great start, including Academics, Attendance, Dress Code, and our Learning Management System. We'll also give you a tour of the campus and classrooms so you know exactly where you're going, and we'll help you set up your new laptop. We try to have some fun, too!

Opened in 1976, the Ross Medical Education Center Flint campus is located on Miller Rd west of I-75 and north of I-69. The campus is in the Best Buy plaza in Flint Township.

Ross Medical Education Center
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Ross Education
(866) 815-5578
https://rosseducation.edu/
Ross Medical Education Center
4687 Washtenaw Ave
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108
(734) 434-7320
https://rosseducation.edu/