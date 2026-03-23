Ross Education New Student Orientation

Student Orientation Session for newly enrolled students: We'll cover everything you need to know for a great start, including Academics, Attendance, Dress Code, and our Learning Management System. We'll also give you a tour of the campus and classrooms so you know exactly where you're going, and we'll help you set up your new laptop. We try to have some fun, too!

Opened in 1976, the Ross Medical Education Center Flint campus is located on Miller Rd west of I-75 and north of I-69. The campus is in the Best Buy plaza in Flint Township.