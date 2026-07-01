Ryan Brown Presents Scumbaggery, an interactive, story-driven comedy experience where comedians and panelists share true personal stories about bad decisions, questionable behavior, and moments they're not proud of – but absolutely own now. The audience is actively involved through live interaction and an anonymous Confessional Box, where audience members submit their own scumbag stories to be read and riffed on during the show.

Cost: $20 per seat

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Time: Doors open at 6:15pm / Show starts at 7:00pm

Location: Emagine Royal Oak