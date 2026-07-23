Join us for the Savvy Sliders Kalamazoo Grand Opening on Thursday, August 7 and be part of the excitement as we welcome our newest location to the community.

Grand Opening Specials:

August 7 Only: The first 25 guests receive a $25 Savvy Sliders gift card!

August 7–9: FREE 3-piece chicken with any $10 purchase.

Location:

205 S. Westnedge Ave.

Kalamazoo, MI

Offers available while supplies last.