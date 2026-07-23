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Savvy Sliders Kalamazoo Grand Opening!

Savvy Sliders Kalamazoo Grand Opening!

Join us for the Savvy Sliders Kalamazoo Grand Opening on Thursday, August 7 and be part of the excitement as we welcome our newest location to the community.

Grand Opening Specials:
August 7 Only: The first 25 guests receive a $25 Savvy Sliders gift card!
August 7–9: FREE 3-piece chicken with any $10 purchase.

Location:
205 S. Westnedge Ave.
Kalamazoo, MI

Offers available while supplies last.

Savvy Sliders
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Savvy Sliders
560 Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, Michigan 48170