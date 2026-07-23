Savvy Sliders Kalamazoo Grand Opening!
Savvy Sliders Kalamazoo Grand Opening!
Join us for the Savvy Sliders Kalamazoo Grand Opening on Thursday, August 7 and be part of the excitement as we welcome our newest location to the community.
Grand Opening Specials:
August 7 Only: The first 25 guests receive a $25 Savvy Sliders gift card!
August 7–9: FREE 3-piece chicken with any $10 purchase.
Location:
205 S. Westnedge Ave.
Kalamazoo, MI
Offers available while supplies last.
Savvy Sliders
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Savvy Sliders
560 Ann Arbor RdPlymouth, Michigan 48170