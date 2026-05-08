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Shibori & Marigold Natural Dye Workshop

Shibori & Marigold Natural Dye Workshop

Join The Natural Dye Company and Muskegon Conservation District for a special natural dye event! In this hands-on workshop, you'll learn how to create a natural dye bath and explore shibori methods to produce a unique pattern. You'll apply your new skills to design a beautiful bandana for yourself, dyed a rich golden yellow using marigold flowers. There will be plenty of time for Q&A and discussion. Registration is required.

Muskegon Conservation District
$25
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The Natural Dye Company
hello@thenaturaldyecompany.com
https://thenaturaldyecompany.square.site/
Muskegon Conservation District
4735 Holton Road
Twin Lake, Michigan 49457
231-828-5097
muskegoncd@macd.org
https://muskegoncd.org/