Shibori & Marigold Natural Dye Workshop
Shibori & Marigold Natural Dye Workshop
Join The Natural Dye Company and Muskegon Conservation District for a special natural dye event! In this hands-on workshop, you'll learn how to create a natural dye bath and explore shibori methods to produce a unique pattern. You'll apply your new skills to design a beautiful bandana for yourself, dyed a rich golden yellow using marigold flowers. There will be plenty of time for Q&A and discussion. Registration is required.
Muskegon Conservation District
$25
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Natural Dye Company
hello@thenaturaldyecompany.com
Muskegon Conservation District
4735 Holton RoadTwin Lake, Michigan 49457
231-828-5097
muskegoncd@macd.org