Showcase of New & Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living 2026

Tour 17 spectacular homes and find resources to help with your home plans. Visit Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, Pinckney and Whitmore Lake, find a home, design inspiration, and professionals to talk about your home plans. This year's Showcase is featuring: 4 Custom Homes, 7 New Construction Models, 4 Remodels, and 2 Outdoor Living Spaces.

ADMISSION $10, ages 16 & under free. We accept cash or check only at the door. Online tickets are $12.24 each after fees.

$5 PRE-SALE TICKETS for REALTORS® & BRAG Members through Thursday, 6/25 at the BRAG Ann Arbor office. Visit the homes in any order. Tickets are valid for all homes on both days.

Details at www.ShowcaseofHomes.net