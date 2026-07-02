Silent Retreat
Silent Retreat
This 3-day/2-night retreat invites participants to silence the noise and re-ground themselves. Come join us in an experience that gently leads you into a 24-hour “noble silence.” Immersed in nature, the fresh air, clean water and beautiful landscape provides the perfect backdrop for this experience.
Water & Woods
Base weekend price is $650/person
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Water & Woods
231-379-0103
info@waterandwoods.com
Artist Group Info
klatosch@gmail.com
Water & Woods
15271 Makinen RoadKaleva, Michigan 49645
231-379-0103
info@waterandwoods.com