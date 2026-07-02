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Silent Retreat

Silent Retreat

This 3-day/2-night retreat invites participants to silence the noise and re-ground themselves. Come join us in an experience that gently leads you into a 24-hour “noble silence.” Immersed in nature, the fresh air, clean water and beautiful landscape provides the perfect backdrop for this experience.

Water & Woods
Base weekend price is $650/person
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Water & Woods
231-379-0103
info@waterandwoods.com
https://waterandwoods.com/

Artist Group Info

klatosch@gmail.com
Water & Woods
15271 Makinen Road
Kaleva, Michigan 49645
231-379-0103
info@waterandwoods.com
https://waterandwoods.com/