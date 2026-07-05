SKY COVINGTON'S PRESERVATION OF JAZZ MONDAY NIGHT MUSIC SERIES PRESENTS A Tribute to Jazz :THE DEBUT OF THE NEW STANDARD QUARTET

Witness the debut of Detroit's newest rising jazz ensemble! Sky Covington's Preservation of Jazz Monday Night Music Series proudly presents The New Standard Sextet, featuring Music Director James Shelton, bandleader AJ Garner, vocalist Jai Simone, and Laura Simone on upright bass. Hosted by Mike Bonner, this exciting evening celebrates the next generation of jazz with timeless standards, fresh interpretations, and extraordinary musicianship. Experience an unforgettable night where tradition meets innovation at Aretha's Jazz Café. Join us as these exceptional young artists launch a new chapter in Detroit's rich jazz legacy.