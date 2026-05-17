Sky Covington's Satin Doll Revue Hosted by Comedian Mike Bonner

ky Covington’s Satin Doll Revue Returns to Cliff Bell’s for a Spectacular Evening Celebrating the Legendary Women of Jazz

Two Performances Set for Sunday, May 24, 2026 at 5:30 PM & 7:30 PM

DETROIT, MI — Detroit’s jazz scene will take center stage this Memorial Day weekend as internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist, producer, and cultural curator Sky Covington brings her celebrated production, The Satin Doll Revue, to the historic Cliff Bell’s on Sunday, May 24, 2026, for two elegant performances at 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM.

Presented by The Preservation of Jazz, Sky Covington's Satin Doll Revue has become one of Metro Detroit’s most beloved live music experiences — blending theatrical storytelling, vintage glamour, live jazz, and powerhouse vocal performances into one unforgettable evening honoring the legendary women who shaped American music and culture.

Set against the timeless backdrop of Cliff Bell’s, Detroit’s iconic Art Deco jazz venue, the production transports audiences into the golden age of jazz through live music, storytelling, humor, and emotionally rich performances inspired by some of the greatest female vocalists of all time.

This special engagement will feature extraordinary portrayals by some of Detroit’s premier vocal talents, including:

Tosha Owens as Etta James

Faye Bradford as Nina Simone

Sky Covington as Billie Holiday

Denise Edwards as Lena Horne

The evening will be hosted by Detroit favorite Mike Bonner, whose charismatic stage presence and signature humor continue to make him a crowd favorite throughout the Preservation of Jazz concert series.

Providing the musical foundation for the production is an outstanding ensemble led by musical director James Shelton, accompanied by Laura-Simone on bass and Tajuan “Butter” Hawkins on drums. Together, the trio creates the sophisticated and soulful soundscape that has become synonymous with Preservation of Jazz productions.

Known for producing high-level tributes that celebrate Black music history and Detroit’s jazz legacy, Sky Covington continues to elevate the cultural landscape through her Preservation of Jazz platform, which has become one of the city’s leading forces in preserving and presenting jazz through live performance, education, and community engagement.

“The Satin Doll Revue is about preserving elegance, storytelling, and the emotional depth of jazz music,” says Covington. “We want audiences to feel transported — to remember the beauty, sophistication, and power these women carried onto the stage.”

Guests can expect an evening filled with timeless classics, stunning vocal performances, vintage-inspired fashion, and the intimate atmosphere that only Cliff Bell’s can provide. The production has drawn audiences from across the region and continues to receive praise for its authenticity, artistry, and celebration of jazz culture.

Tickets for the performances are priced between $25 and $30 and are currently available through Resy.com. Because seating is limited and reservations are moving quickly, guests are encouraged to reserve seats early. Parties larger than five should contact Cliff Bell’s directly at 313-961-2543 for accommodations.

With two performances scheduled and excitement continuing to build, The Satin Doll Revue is expected to be one of the standout jazz events of the holiday weekend — and a must-see experience for lovers of live music, culture, and classic jazz.

📍 Venue: Cliff Bell’s

📅 Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

🕠 Showtimes: 5:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Ensemble

James Shelton — Musical Director

Laura-Simone — Bass

Tajuan “Butter” Hawkins — Drums

🎤 Hosted by Mike Bonner

🎟 Tickets: $25–$30

Reserve seats now on Resy.com

☎️ For parties larger than five, please call:

313-961-2543

Seats are going fast for this unforgettable celebration of jazz, elegance, and the legendary women who changed music forever.

Purchase tickets on resy.com