Start Your Modern Career
Start Your Modern Career
Brainstorm your ideal first job and leave with an action plan to start your career in Michigan's high tech economy.
‘Start Your Modern Career’ is a hands-on workshop distilled from our experience mentoring almost 500 interns in the Digital Summer Clinic. Learn how to make an immediate impact. Brainstorm your ideal first job leveraging your background and education. Leave with an action plan for resume building, networking, and beating AI screening bots. Coffee and lunch provided.
SPARK East Innovation Center
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
SPARK East Innovation Center
215 W Michigan AveYpsilanti, Michigan 48197