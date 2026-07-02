Brainstorm your ideal first job and leave with an action plan to start your career in Michigan's high tech economy.

‘Start Your Modern Career’ is a hands-on workshop distilled from our experience mentoring almost 500 interns in the Digital Summer Clinic. Learn how to make an immediate impact. Brainstorm your ideal first job leveraging your background and education. Leave with an action plan for resume building, networking, and beating AI screening bots. Coffee and lunch provided.