Tech Homecoming Career Fair
Tech Homecoming Career Fair
Looking to land your next tech gig — or bring your talent back home? Tech Homecoming is the ultimate networking event for job seekers, featuring top local tech companies, free headshots, door prizes, and a relaxed, fun atmosphere with food and drinks. Whether you’re a recent grad or a seasoned pro, come see why Ann Arbor is the place to grow your career.
Venue by 4M
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ann Arbor SPARK
(734) 761-9317