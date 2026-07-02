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Tech Homecoming Career Fair

Tech Homecoming Career Fair

Looking to land your next tech gig — or bring your talent back home? Tech Homecoming is the ultimate networking event for job seekers, featuring top local tech companies, free headshots, door prizes, and a relaxed, fun atmosphere with food and drinks. Whether you’re a recent grad or a seasoned pro, come see why Ann Arbor is the place to grow your career.

Venue by 4M
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Ann Arbor SPARK
(734) 761-9317
https://a2tech360.com/
Venue by 4M
1919 S Industrial Hwy
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
https://experience4m.com/