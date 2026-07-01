Step into a week-long immersive theatre experience designed to challenge, inspire, and energize young artists.

At Teen Theatre Camp, students don’t just focus on one skill, they explore the full world of performance. Each day offers hands-on training in acting, musical theatre, improv, and Shakespeare, helping teens grow as versatile, confident performers while discovering what excites them most.

Whether your teen is stepping onstage for the first time or already loves performing, this camp provides a supportive, high-energy environment where creativity thrives and friendships form fast.