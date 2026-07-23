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The Art of Guidance

The Art of Guidance

Learn more about Leader Dogs for the Blind and how their guide dog program helps people build confidence, independence, and mobility.

Since 1939, Leader Dogs has supported clients through personalized training, thoughtful guide dog matching, and instruction shaped around each person’s goals and daily life.

Guests will get a closer look at their work, ask questions, and better understand their impact on individuals, families, and communities.

Detroit Artists Market
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Detroit Artists Market
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
https://detroitartistsmarket.org

Artist Group Info

yariza@detroitartistsmarket.org
Detroit Artists Market
4719 Woodward Ave
Detroit, Michigan 48201
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
https://detroitartistsmarket.org/art-for-the-holidays-2025/