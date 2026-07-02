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The Business of Life Sciences

The Business of Life Sciences

From lab bench to market launch, this event explores the full spectrum of life sciences entrepreneurship. Connect with researchers, executives, and investors shaping health tech and bioinnovation in Washtenaw County. Panels and speakers will tackle funding gaps, regulatory challenges, and emerging opportunities facing life sciences companies today.

A must-attend for life sciences professionals and innovators, the event also complements the following day’s MichBio Michigan Medical Device Summit, creating a unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders and deepen connections across Michigan’s life sciences ecosystem.

The Kensington Hotel
$50 Early Bird (Ends 8/3/26), Regular $75, Students $50
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ann Arbor SPARK
(734) 761-9317
https://a2tech360.com/
The Kensington Hotel
3500 S. State St.
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108
https://www.kcourtaa.com/