The Business of Life Sciences

From lab bench to market launch, this event explores the full spectrum of life sciences entrepreneurship. Connect with researchers, executives, and investors shaping health tech and bioinnovation in Washtenaw County. Panels and speakers will tackle funding gaps, regulatory challenges, and emerging opportunities facing life sciences companies today.

A must-attend for life sciences professionals and innovators, the event also complements the following day’s MichBio Michigan Medical Device Summit, creating a unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders and deepen connections across Michigan’s life sciences ecosystem.