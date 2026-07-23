The FIXX, Colin Blunstone of the Zombies, and Peter Asher
The FIXX, Colin Blunstone of the Zombies, and Peter Asher
Multi-platinum rockers The FIXX, Colin Blunstone (the legendary voice of The Zombies) and Peter Asher (of Peter & Gordon), join forces for a remarkable night of Brit-rock that transcends generations.
DeVos Performance Hall
$49-$191
07:30 PM - 11:45 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
Colin Blunstone
DeVos Performance Hall
303 Monroe Avenue NWGrand Rapids, Michigan 49503
6167426500