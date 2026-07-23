© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The FIXX, Colin Blunstone of the Zombies, and Peter Asher

The FIXX, Colin Blunstone of the Zombies, and Peter Asher

Multi-platinum rockers The FIXX, Colin Blunstone (the legendary voice of The Zombies) and Peter Asher (of Peter & Gordon), join forces for a remarkable night of Brit-rock that transcends generations.

DeVos Performance Hall
$49-$191
07:30 PM - 11:45 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Colin Blunstone
https://www.colinblunstone.net/
DeVos Performance Hall
303 Monroe Avenue NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
6167426500
www.devosperformancehall.com