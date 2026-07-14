The Halloween Bar Crawl - Detroit

Haunt the bars in Detroit with us at our Halloween Bar Crawl on Oct. 31st - don’t ghost us! 🎃 Get Spooky With US This Halloween! 🎃 Round up your boo crew, show off your costumes, and prepare for a night of creepy cocktails, chills, and unforgettable bar-hopping fun! 👻🍹 Click ✅ GOING ✅ On The Facebook Event ⬇️ So You Don't Miss Updates https://www.facebook.com/events/2214846605674392 Here's What You Get: 👽 Join a Spine-Chilling Crowd of Spooky Crawlers! 🍹 2-3 Drinks or Shots Included With Ticket Purchase 🚫 No Cover At All Bars, Mid Party, & After Party 📸 Professional Photographers 🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Party Cup and Bottle Opener Lanyard 🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials 🍔 Food Specials at Select Venues 🔥 Awesome After Party 📛 Custom Halloween Bar Crawl Badge With Vouchers 🗺️ Access To Our Detroit Pub Crawl Map 🚨 Get tickets NOW before prices go up! 🚨 _______________________________________ Get ready to celebrate Halloween like never before! On October 31st, join us for a spooktacular bar crawl featuring creepy cocktails, outrageous costumes, and an electrifying atmosphere. We’re making our way through Detroit’s top bars with exclusive drink deals, Halloween-themed entertainment, and surprises lurking around every corner. Grab your friends and throw on your most hilarious, horrifying, or out-of-this-world outfits—because this night is all about bold looks and big scares. Each stop on the crawl will bring a new vibe, from bone-rattling beats to ghoulishly good drinks. Whether you're dressed as a vampire, villain, or just out to vibe, this is the place to be for Halloween night. Detroit is turning up the fright and fun — and you won’t want to miss a moment. 🎃👻 _______________________________________ 🚨For all the latest venue information, special offers, event details, and ticket purchases, be sure to visit our website! It's your one-stop shop for everything you need to know. ⬇️ www.crawlwith.us/detroit/halloween 🎃 CHECK IN 4PM - 6PM 🎃 🎃 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 🎃 🎃 MID PARTY 7PM - 9PM 🎃 🎃 AFTER PARTY 10PM - 12AM 🎃 _______________________________________ 100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE: 👌If the event is cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed! _______________________________________ ✔️ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ✔️ https://www.crawlwith.us/faq _______________________________________ 🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫 We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl! _______________________________________ ㉑ ATTENDEES MUST BE 21+ ㉑ Due to the nature of our events, all attendees must be 21+ with a valid government issued ID.