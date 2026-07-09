The Hodge Estate: Detroit's Hidden Retreat at Stony Creek

Before trails wound through Stony Creek, the land was home to the Hodge Estate — one of many countryside retreats owned by Detroit's industrial elite. Join historian Charlie Shelton for a Historical Speaker Series presentation exploring the Hodge family, their Detroit-based company's role in early automobile manufacturing and the connections between industry, landscape, and everyday life. Discover the history behind a familiar place and the legacy left behind.

PackardProvingGrounds.org/Sep27-HSS-PPG