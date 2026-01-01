The Moth: Bossy (Ann Arbor - 8/18/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

BOSSY. Prepare a five-minute story about a domineering force. Your mama, your shift manager, or you. The “My way or the highway” attitudes that broke up friendships or relationships. Unsolicited or inspiring directives! Learning to relinquish control, bucking authority, or caving because it’s easier (or because you’re into that). Why? Because I said so!