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The Moth: Nine to Five (Detroit - 9/3/2026)

The Moth: Nine to Five (Detroit - 9/3/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

NINE TO FIVE. Prepare a five-minute story about being on the clock. First jobs and corporate climbing. Dream gigs, survival works, side hustles. Water cooler gossip, awkward HR meetings. Burning the midnight oil or goofing off on the company dime. Passion projects that fuel you or counting the minutes until happy hour. Is it your calling? Or just a paycheck? Punch in. Punch out. Repeat. What a way to make a livin'!

Marble Bar
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Moth
Marble Bar
1501 Holden St
Detroit, Michigan