The Moth: Plot Twist (Ann Arbor - 7/21/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

PLOT TWIST. Prepare a five-minute story about unexpected developments. Comedies turned tragic, and curses turned to blessings. When your best friend becomes your mortal enemy, or your least favorite person becomes the love of your life. The mundane day that turned into a wild adventure. Glow-ups, curveballs, hidden motives, hand of god interventions, and shocking revelations. Didn't see that coming!