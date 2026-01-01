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The Moth: Revenge (Detroit - 7/9/2026

The Moth: Revenge (Detroit - 7/9/2026

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

REVENGE. Prepare a five-minute story about retaliation. Proportional justice, payback, comeuppance, and laughing last... You can serve it up cold or simply live well, and sometimes Karma steps in and does all the work for you! Tell us about when they got theirs, or when you got yours. Revenge can consume you, ruining you or giving you the satisfaction necessary to move on. Do unto others as they have done to you!

Marble Bar
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Moth
Marble Bar
1501 Holden St
Detroit, Michigan