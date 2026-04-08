The Moth - Schooled (Ann Arbor - 8/4/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

SCHOOLED. Prepare a five-minute story about the lessons that shaped you. Wisdom passed down by elders, gurus, and sages. Textbooks, hard knocks, lucky breaks, triumphs and mistakes. From fortune cookies to astrology. Confucius to Brené Brown. The realest reality checks from teachers, siblings, bosses and bullies.