The Moth: Serendipity (Detroit - 8/6/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

SERENDIPITY. Prepare a five-minute story about the time an accident felt like fate. A wrong turn lands you at your new best friend's doorstep. The botched job interview that led you to your true calling. Losing your wallet -- only for it to be found by a long-lost cousin. Coffee spilled on the shirt of your future soulmate. Happy accidents. Meet-cutes. Windfalls. Fortuitous flukes. Is it magic? Is it kismet? No...it's pure serendipity.