The Opera House (Art on Film)

$10 Regular seats; Free student tickets

This film takes a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of an opera house against the backdrop of the politicians, philanthropists, artists and institutions that collectively shaped the cultural life of New York City, including the people who were displaced from their homes to make room for the new center. Their intersection would lead to the transformation of a neighborhood and the building of one of the crown jewels of the city’s cultural institutions.

https://emberlight.org/event/the-opera-house/