The Opera House (Art on Film)
The Opera House (Art on Film)
$10 Regular seats; Free student tickets
This film takes a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of an opera house against the backdrop of the politicians, philanthropists, artists and institutions that collectively shaped the cultural life of New York City, including the people who were displaced from their homes to make room for the new center. Their intersection would lead to the transformation of a neighborhood and the building of one of the crown jewels of the city’s cultural institutions.
https://emberlight.org/event/the-opera-house/
Theatre North
$10 regular tickets; Free student tickets
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Emberlight Festival
(906) 285-7101
Theatre North
825 N Lake StIronwood, Michigan 49938