The Pepsi Challenge returns – and it's coming to Detroit!

PEPSI® is bringing the iconic blind taste test to your area, inviting consumers to put their taste to the ultimate test and decide for themselves who has the superior-tasting cola.

Last year, the Pepsi Challenge results were undeniable. In 2025, Pepsi Zero Sugar beat Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in the majority of stops along the national Pepsi Challenge tour — including Atlanta, Coke’s hometown — with more than 66% of participants choosing Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Now, fans in the Detroit area will have the chance to take the famous challenge.

HERE ARE THE DETAILS:

What: Detroit Tigers vs. Athletics

o Date: July 9

o Time: 3 – 7 PM ET

o Location: 2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

o Tickets Needed: No

What: Detroit Tigers vs. Phillies

o Date: July 10

o Time: 3 – 7 PM ET

o Location: 2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

o Tickets Needed: No

What: Pine Knob Music Theatre

o Date: July 11 & July 12

o Time: 5:30 – 9 PM ET

o Location: 33 Bob Seger Dr, Village of Clarkston, MI 48348

o Tickets Needed: Yes

