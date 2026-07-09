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The Pepsi Challenge

The Pepsi Challenge

The Pepsi Challenge returns – and it's coming to Detroit!

PEPSI® is bringing the iconic blind taste test to your area, inviting consumers to put their taste to the ultimate test and decide for themselves who has the superior-tasting cola.

Last year, the Pepsi Challenge results were undeniable. In 2025, Pepsi Zero Sugar beat Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in the majority of stops along the national Pepsi Challenge tour — including Atlanta, Coke’s hometown — with more than 66% of participants choosing Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Now, fans in the Detroit area will have the chance to take the famous challenge.

HERE ARE THE DETAILS:

What: Detroit Tigers vs. Athletics
o Date: July 9
o Time: 3 – 7 PM ET
o Location: 2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
o Tickets Needed: No

What: Detroit Tigers vs. Phillies
o Date: July 10
o Time: 3 – 7 PM ET
o Location: 2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
o Tickets Needed: No

What: Pine Knob Music Theatre
o Date: July 11 & July 12
o Time: 5:30 – 9 PM ET
o Location: 33 Bob Seger Dr, Village of Clarkston, MI 48348
o Tickets Needed: Yes

Comerica Park
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Pepsi
Comerica Park
2100 Woodward Avenue
Detroit, Michigan 48201