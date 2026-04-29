The Sanctuary Presents: The 50 Year History of the Noble Odyssey Foundation

Join us for an evening of maritime exploration as we celebrate the Noble Odyssey Foundation’s incredible 50-year legacy of Great Lakes research.

The Noble Odyssey Foundation (NOF) brings together scientists, educators, and youth with an interest in underwater exploration and research to develop and support projects that will enhance public understanding of Great Lakes science and history. Clyburn created the foundation to expand knowledge of the Great Lakes through seagoing education and underwater research.

In addition to being a United States Merchant Marine Captain operating the 81-foot research & training vessel Pride of Michigan, Clyburn is also a professional dive instructor, underwater photographer, filmmaker, and Commanding Officer of the Great Lakes Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet program.

This event will cover the history and achievements of the foundation and will also include a showing of the 25-minute film “Great Lakes Ancient Shores: Reefs and Lake Levels.” Work specifically done in Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary will also be highlighted.