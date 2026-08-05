Third Annual Cadillac Book Fest September 12, 2026 10 to 4 @ Market at Cadillac Commons

The Cadillac Book Fest welcomes over fifty authors from all over Michigan to share their stories and passion! On September 12, 2026, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Cadillac Commons Market, the public can speak with talented and enthusiastic small press authors about their work, purchase some great reads and even get them signed. This event is free to the public and offers books in a wide variety of genres, book crafts, networking opportunities, and more!