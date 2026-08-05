© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Third Annual Cadillac Book Fest September 12, 2026 10 to 4 @ Market at Cadillac Commons

Third Annual Cadillac Book Fest September 12, 2026 10 to 4 @ Market at Cadillac Commons

The Cadillac Book Fest welcomes over fifty authors from all over Michigan to share their stories and passion! On September 12, 2026, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Cadillac Commons Market, the public can speak with talented and enthusiastic small press authors about their work, purchase some great reads and even get them signed. This event is free to the public and offers books in a wide variety of genres, book crafts, networking opportunities, and more!

Cadillac Commons Market
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library
2318841663
longvicki@gmail.com
https://friendsofthecadillaclibrary.wordpress.com/
Cadillac Commons Market
117 W Cass St
Cadillac, Michigan 49601
231-884-1663
longvicki@gmail.com
https://friendsofthecadillaclibrary.wordpress.com/upcoming-programs/