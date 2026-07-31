Celebrate Alpena’s rich nautical history at this year’s Maritime Festival!

Returning with an exciting new twist, the festival takes over the waterfront from Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 23. This year’s lineup features 2-hour tall ship excursions, deck tours, hands-on family activities, Great Lakes exhibitors, the Battle of the Paddles river race and rooftop party, and a brand-new community boat parade!

In partnership with the Alpena Chamber of Commerce, City of Alpena, Dork Brothers Racing, and Alpena Downtown Development Authority, the Friends of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary is proud to bring you this summer festival.

Tentative Scheduled:

Friday, August 21

Sails available on Inland Seas at 10am, 1pm, 4pm (tickets $55 adults, $35 kids)

5 p.m. Racers for check in for the Dork Brothers’ annual event: Battle of the Paddles

5:30 p.m. Race begins

5:30 p.m. Dork Brothers’ Battle of the Paddles viewing party on the roof deck of the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center, cash bar available

7 p.m. Dork Brothers’ Battle of the Paddles awards and celebration party

Saturday, August 22

Sails available on Inland Seas at 10am and special evening sail* at 7:15pm

*the evening sail will take part in the Alpena Chamber’s Thunder Bay Maritime Festival Boat Parade and then sail into the bay for the sunset

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn & Play: Discovery Day along Thunder Bay River

- Deck tours of tall ship Inland Seas

- Story walk with the Alpena County Library

- Underwater robots and vintage scuba diving demonstrations

- Imagination Station Playground hosted by United Way of Northeast Michigan

- Interactive Exhibitors from regional organizations such as: Michigan Sea Grant, Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, United States Coast Guard, and more!

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Live music at Water Street Commons along the Thunder Bay River sponsored by Alpena’s Downtown Development Authority

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Alpena Chamber’s Thunder Bay Maritime Festival Boat Parade

Sunday August 23

Sails available on Inland Seas at 10am, 1pm, 4pm