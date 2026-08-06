© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tom Borrow

Tom Borrow

Pianist Tom Borrow has earned international attention since his breakthrough performance with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in 2019, when, with just 36 hours’ notice, he stepped in for Khatia Buniatishvili in a 12-concert tour performing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G. Born in Tel Aviv and a protégé of Murray Perahia, Borrow has since appeared with leading orchestras around the world, including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, and NHK Symphony Orchestra, while giving recitals at renowned venues and festivals such as the BBC Proms, Wigmore Hall, and the Concertgebouw.

Praised for playing that is “both light and powerful,” Borrow combines technical brilliance with remarkable musical insight, making every performance both compelling and memorable.

Program
W.A MOZART
Sonata No. 8 in A Minor, K. 310
F. LISZT
Réminiscences de Don Juan, S. 418
Sonata in B Minor, S. 178

Cori Terry Theatre (Formerly Wellspring Theater)
$10-$28
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gilmore International Piano Festival

Artist Group Info

Tom Borrow
https://www.thegilmore.org/event/tom-borrow-2026/
Cori Terry Theatre (Formerly Wellspring Theater)
359 S Kalamazoo Mall
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
https://www.thegilmore.org/venue/wellspring-theater/