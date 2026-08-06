Pianist Tom Borrow has earned international attention since his breakthrough performance with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in 2019, when, with just 36 hours’ notice, he stepped in for Khatia Buniatishvili in a 12-concert tour performing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G. Born in Tel Aviv and a protégé of Murray Perahia, Borrow has since appeared with leading orchestras around the world, including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, and NHK Symphony Orchestra, while giving recitals at renowned venues and festivals such as the BBC Proms, Wigmore Hall, and the Concertgebouw.

Praised for playing that is “both light and powerful,” Borrow combines technical brilliance with remarkable musical insight, making every performance both compelling and memorable.

Program

W.A MOZART

Sonata No. 8 in A Minor, K. 310

F. LISZT

Réminiscences de Don Juan, S. 418

Sonata in B Minor, S. 178