Get ready for a high-energy night of authentic Chicago-style blues when Tomás Esparza Blues Band takes the stage this Thursday at UrbanBeat in Old Town Lansing.

Fronted by harmonica powerhouse Tomás Esparza, the band delivers electrifying blues rooted in the golden era of 1950s Chicago blues — blending soulful vocals, fiery harmonica solos, deep grooves, and crowd-pleasing energy. Inspired by legends like B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Sonny Boy Williamson, and Little Walter, Esparza has built a reputation across Michigan’s blues scene for unforgettable live performances and genuine connection with audiences.

Fans can expect a night packed with gritty blues standards, danceable rhythms, soulful improvisation, and the kind of raw live musicianship that turns a Thursday night into a full-on blues party. Whether you're a longtime blues lover or just looking for great live music, this show promises vintage Chicago blues with a modern spark.

Venue: UrbanBeat

Date: Thursday, May 14

Showtime: 7:30 PM

Location: Old Town Lansing

Food & Drinks: Full kitchen and bar available