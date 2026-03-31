Tomas Esparza Blues Band

Known for his fiery harmonica work and deep love of Chicago blues, Tomas Esparza delivers a sound that’s both timeless and uniquely his own. With roots in Mexico City and performances alongside legends like Charlie Musselwhite and Jeremy Spencer, Tomas brings electrifying energy and soul to every stage. Don’t miss this dynamic performance filled with grit, groove, and true blues spirit.

The kitchen and bar will be open for dinner and drinks.

Saturday June 18, 2026

Doors open 5:30PM; Show at 6:30 PM

NO COVER! Tips appreciated.

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