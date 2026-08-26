Triumph brings their The Rock and Roll Machine Reloaded Tour to Van Andel Arena on November 17, 2026 at 8:00PM.

With special guest April Wine.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, August 27 at 10:00AM. *Please note the box office will not be open for this on sale.

Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com. A ticket limit of 8 will apply to every order.

Triumph has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go towards supporting Sounds Unite and their work delivering free music education, music wellness, and collaboration tools to at-risk youth in Canada.