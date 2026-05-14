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Ugly Lies the Bone

Ugly Lies the Bone

The Inspired Acting Company presents *Ugly Lies the Bone* by Lindsey Ferrentino.

Following her return home from Afghanistan, Jess struggles to reconnect with family, friends, and herself while living with the physical and emotional scars of war. Through an experimental virtual reality therapy program, she begins a difficult journey toward healing.

Funny, intimate, and deeply human, *Ugly Lies the Bone* explores resilience, trauma, identity, and the complicated process of coming home.

Performed in an immersive black box setting in Downtown Walled Lake.

**May 22 – June 7, 2026**
Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM
Saturdays & Sundays at 2:00 PM

The Inspired Acting Company
1124 E. West Maple Road
Walled Lake, MI 48390

Tickets: $38 General Admission | $32 Seniors (65+) & Under 30

For tickets and information:
www.inspiredacting.org/ugly-lies-the-bone

The Inspired Acting Company
$32-$38
Every week through Jun 07, 2026.
Monday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Inspired Acting Company
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inspiredacting.org

Artist Group Info

The Inspired Acting Company
Info@inspiredacting.org
www.inspiredacting.org
The Inspired Acting Company
1124 E. West Maple Rd.
Walled Lake, Michigan 48390
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inpsiredacting.org