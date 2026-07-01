Unleash the Actor’s Imagination: A One-Week Chekhov Intensive

Join Producing Artistic Director Jeff Thomakos for a rigorous and inspiring deep dive into the Michael Chekhov Technique, one of the most dynamic and liberating approaches to acting.

As a tri-certified Master Teacher, Jeff offers a rare opportunity to train in this work at the highest level. This is not about forcing emotion or recreating personal experience. It is about unlocking imagination, physicality, and instinct to create performances that feel immediate, alive, and deeply truthful.