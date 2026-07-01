Unleash the Actor’s Imagination: A One-Week Chekhov Intensive
Unleash the Actor’s Imagination: A One-Week Chekhov Intensive
Join Producing Artistic Director Jeff Thomakos for a rigorous and inspiring deep dive into the Michael Chekhov Technique, one of the most dynamic and liberating approaches to acting.
As a tri-certified Master Teacher, Jeff offers a rare opportunity to train in this work at the highest level. This is not about forcing emotion or recreating personal experience. It is about unlocking imagination, physicality, and instinct to create performances that feel immediate, alive, and deeply truthful.
The Inspired Acting Company
$350
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jul 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Inspired Acting Company
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
The Inspired Acting Company
1124 E. West Maple Rd.Walled Lake, Michigan 48390
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org