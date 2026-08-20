Vintage Victors: Historic U-M Football Films at the Observatory
Vintage Victors: Historic U-M Football Films at the Observatory
Kick off this year’s season by going back in time with vintage U-M football films on the Observatory’s 14-foot video screen and a pop-up exhibit featuring U-M football treasures from the Bentley Historical Library. Meet archivists, talk history, and get ready for Wolverine football season!
Free and open to the public, no reservation required. Presented by the Bentley Historical Library in partnership with the Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Artist Group Info
sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu