Vintage Victors: Historic U-M Football Films at the Observatory

Kick off this year’s season by going back in time with vintage U-M football films on the Observatory’s 14-foot video screen and a pop-up exhibit featuring U-M football treasures from the Bentley Historical Library. Meet archivists, talk history, and get ready for Wolverine football season!

Free and open to the public, no reservation required. Presented by the Bentley Historical Library in partnership with the Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory.