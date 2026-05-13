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Vocal Arts Ensemble of Ann Arbor's VAE Potpourri

Vocal Arts Ensemble of Ann Arbor's VAE Potpourri

Join VAE as we close out the season with some of our favorites!

In this edition of the Potpourri Concert expect to hear Byrd, Brahms,
Bernstein and many other diverse selections that we think deserve an encore.

Reception to follow.

Zion Lutheran Church
$0-25
07:30 PM - 09:15 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vocal Arts Ensemble of Ann Arbor
vocalartsannarbor@gmail.com
www.vocalartsannarbor.org

Artist Group Info

Vocal Arts Ensemble of Ann Arbor
Zion Lutheran Church
1501 West Liberty St
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103
(734) 994-4455
https://www.zlc-aa.org/