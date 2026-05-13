Vocal Arts Ensemble of Ann Arbor's VAE Potpourri
Vocal Arts Ensemble of Ann Arbor's VAE Potpourri
Join VAE as we close out the season with some of our favorites!
In this edition of the Potpourri Concert expect to hear Byrd, Brahms,
Bernstein and many other diverse selections that we think deserve an encore.
Reception to follow.
Zion Lutheran Church
$0-25
07:30 PM - 09:15 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Vocal Arts Ensemble of Ann Arbor
vocalartsannarbor@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Vocal Arts Ensemble of Ann Arbor
Zion Lutheran Church
1501 West Liberty StAnn Arbor, Michigan 48103
(734) 994-4455