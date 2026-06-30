Walking Tour: Invisible to Indispensable: Black Legacies at Michigan
Walking Tour: Invisible to Indispensable: Black Legacies at Michigan
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Artist Group Info
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu