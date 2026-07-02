Women in Tech is where the region’s innovators, leaders, builders, and changemakers come together to learn, connect, and inspire one another. With thought-provoking panels, hands-on workshops, and a vibrant networking reception, this event blends practical insights with the kind of conversations that spark new ideas, opportunities, and friendships.

Whether you’re launching your career, stepping into leadership, or helping shape the future of your organization, your voice belongs here. From technical and STEM professionals to marketers, operators, entrepreneurs, and executives, Women in Tech welcomes everyone who is passionate about advancing innovation and growing a stronger, more inclusive tech community.