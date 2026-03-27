Give your child a space to explore their imagination, build confidence, and discover the joy of performance.

At Youth Theatre Camp, young artists are encouraged to play, create, and express themselves through a variety of engaging theatre activities. Each day is filled with movement, storytelling, music, and games designed to spark creativity while building important skills like teamwork, focus, and self-expression.

Whether your child is brand new to theatre or already loves being in the spotlight, this camp offers a welcoming and high-energy environment where every voice matters.