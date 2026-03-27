Youth Theatre Camp
Youth Theatre Camp
Give your child a space to explore their imagination, build confidence, and discover the joy of performance.
At Youth Theatre Camp, young artists are encouraged to play, create, and express themselves through a variety of engaging theatre activities. Each day is filled with movement, storytelling, music, and games designed to spark creativity while building important skills like teamwork, focus, and self-expression.
Whether your child is brand new to theatre or already loves being in the spotlight, this camp offers a welcoming and high-energy environment where every voice matters.
The Inspired Acting Company
$350
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Inspired Acting Company
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
The Inspired Acting Company
1124 E. West Maple Rd.Walled Lake, Michigan 48390
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org