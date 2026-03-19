Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (March 20-22)
You might not be able to count on the weather, but you can count on Michigan Public for some exciting activity ideas for the weekend! If you're looking for something new and exciting to explore or if you just need something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Our staff has handpicked some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Fiesta Sinfonica
3/20 | 7:30 p.m.
The Frauenthal Center - 425 W Western Avenue, Suite 200, Muskegon, MI
Prices Vary
Mark Farner’s American Band
3/20 | 8 p.m.
FIM Capitol Theatre - 140 E 2nd Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary
Bavarian Easter Celebration
3/24-3/30 | All Day
Downtown - Frankenmuth, MI
Free
Comedy Fest 2026
3/21 | 7 pm
Tibbits Opera - 14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater, MI
Prices Vary
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
An Irish Celebration: Martin Hayes & the Common Ground Ensemble
3/20 | 7:30 p.m.
Hill Auditorium - 825 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Into The Woods
3/20-3/22 | 7:30 p.m.
Power Center for the Performing Arts - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Dexter Winter Farmers Market
3/21 | All Day
7642 Huron River Drive, Dexter, MI
Free
Murder at the Bookstore
3/22 | 5:30 p.m
Purple Rose Theatre Company - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI
$10
Metro Detroit
Blues is Alright Tour
3/21 | 7 p.m.
Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins
1/31 | 8 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Monster Jam - Stadium Championship Series
3/21-3/22 | 5 p.m.
Ford Field - 2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Tracy Morgan
3/21 | 8 p.m.
Sound Board - 2901 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Chilly Blues & Brews
3/21 | 12 p.m.
The B.O.B. - 20 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$11.29
Grand Rapids Whiskey Festival 2026
3/21 | 6 p.m.
DeVos Place Convention Center - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$35.83
Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony
3/20-3/21 | 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids Symphony - 300 Ottawa Avenue, NW, Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
EMBER Series 26 | Deos Contemporary Ballet Performance
3/21-3/22 | 2 p.m.
St. Cecilia Music Center - 24 Ransom Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
$45
Kalamazoo
Misery - Closing Weekend
3/5-3/21 | Times Vary
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Meet the Flock: Pigeon Walk
3/21 | 2 p.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 S Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$7
Vintage in the Zoo: Night Shop at Louie’s Trophy House
3/20 | 5 p.m.
Louie’s Trophy House - 629 Walbridge Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Live in Concert
3/21 | 7 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Lansing
Fenner Nature Center’s Maple Syrup Festival
3/21-3/22 | 11 a.m.
Fenner Nature Center - 2020 E Mt. Hope Avenue, Lansing, MI
Free
Meridian Farmers Market
3/21 | 10 a.m.
1982 W Grand River Avenue, Okemos, MI
Free
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
3/22 | 3 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
The Happy Fits
3/20 | 8 p.m.
Grewel Hall at 224 - 224 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary