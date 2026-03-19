© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (March 20-22)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published March 19, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT

You might not be able to count on the weather, but you can count on Michigan Public for some exciting activity ideas for the weekend! If you're looking for something new and exciting to explore or if you just need something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Our staff has handpicked some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Fiesta Sinfonica
3/20 | 7:30 p.m.
The Frauenthal Center - 425 W Western Avenue, Suite 200, Muskegon, MI
Prices Vary

Mark Farner’s American Band
3/20 | 8 p.m.
FIM Capitol Theatre - 140 E 2nd Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary

Bavarian Easter Celebration
3/24-3/30 | All Day
Downtown - Frankenmuth, MI
Free

Comedy Fest 2026
3/21 | 7 pm
Tibbits Opera - 14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater, MI
Prices Vary

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

An Irish Celebration: Martin Hayes & the Common Ground Ensemble
3/20 | 7:30 p.m.
Hill Auditorium - 825 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Into The Woods
3/20-3/22 | 7:30 p.m.
Power Center for the Performing Arts - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Dexter Winter Farmers Market
3/21 | All Day
7642 Huron River Drive, Dexter, MI
Free

Murder at the Bookstore
3/22 | 5:30 p.m
Purple Rose Theatre Company - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI
$10

Metro Detroit

Blues is Alright Tour
3/21 | 7 p.m.
Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins
1/31 | 8 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Monster Jam - Stadium Championship Series
3/21-3/22 | 5 p.m.
Ford Field - 2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Tracy Morgan
3/21 | 8 p.m.
Sound Board - 2901 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Chilly Blues & Brews
3/21 | 12 p.m.
The B.O.B. - 20 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$11.29

Grand Rapids Whiskey Festival 2026
3/21 | 6 p.m.
DeVos Place Convention Center - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$35.83

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony
3/20-3/21 | 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids Symphony - 300 Ottawa Avenue, NW, Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

EMBER Series 26 | Deos Contemporary Ballet Performance
3/21-3/22 | 2 p.m.
St. Cecilia Music Center - 24 Ransom Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI

$45

Kalamazoo

Misery - Closing Weekend
3/5-3/21 | Times Vary
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Meet the Flock: Pigeon Walk
3/21 | 2 p.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 S Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$7

Vintage in the Zoo: Night Shop at Louie’s Trophy House
3/20 | 5 p.m.
Louie’s Trophy House - 629 Walbridge Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Live in Concert
3/21 | 7 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Lansing

Fenner Nature Center’s Maple Syrup Festival
3/21-3/22 | 11 a.m.
Fenner Nature Center - 2020 E Mt. Hope Avenue, Lansing, MI
Free

Meridian Farmers Market
3/21 | 10 a.m.
1982 W Grand River Avenue, Okemos, MI
Free

The Simon & Garfunkel Story
3/22 | 3 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

The Happy Fits
3/20 | 8 p.m.
Grewel Hall at 224 - 224 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsAnn ArborDetroitKalamazooTikTokInstagram
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
Related Content
  • The Moth - Ann Arbor GrandSLAM
    The ultimate storytelling competition, The Moth GrandSLAM invites winners from our open-mic StorySLAMs back to the stage for the Ann Arbor storytelling championship!
  • Ira Glass: Stories for a Saturday Night (June 20, 2026)
    Ira Glass: Stories for a Saturday Night
    June 20, 2026 - 7 p.m.
    The Power Center for Performing Arts

    Ira Glass, one of America’s most influential storytellers, returns to Ann Arbor for his fifth A2SF appearance for an evening filled with insight, creativity, and unforgettable moments. As the creator and host of This American Life, the award-winning public radio program heard by more than 5 million listeners each week, Glass has shaped how a generation thinks about narrative and the power of everyday stories.

    In this special A2SF appearance, Glass blends live storytelling with audio clips, music, video, and audience Q&A to share how he builds a story from the ground up. He reflects on what inspires him, how challenges evolve into breakthroughs, and what he has learned from a life devoted to curiosity and craft.

    Under his leadership, This American Life has earned nine Peabody Awards, the first Pulitzer Prize for audio journalism, and induction to the Library of Congress. His programs were also ranked among Time magazine’s 100 Best Podcasts of All Time.

    Tickets can be purchased here.

    A limited number of tickets to a pre-show VIP Meet & Greet reception with Mr. Glass are available to ticket buyers. Meet & Greet tickets are $30 and capacity is limited. The reception will take place in the Power Center lobby before the performance and will include refreshments. This add-on can be purchased here.