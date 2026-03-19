Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (March 20-22)

You might not be able to count on the weather, but you can count on Michigan Public for some exciting activity ideas for the weekend! If you're looking for something new and exciting to explore or if you just need something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Our staff has handpicked some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Fiesta Sinfonica

3/20 | 7:30 p.m.

The Frauenthal Center - 425 W Western Avenue, Suite 200, Muskegon, MI

Prices Vary

Mark Farner’s American Band

3/20 | 8 p.m.

FIM Capitol Theatre - 140 E 2nd Street, Flint, MI

Prices Vary

Bavarian Easter Celebration

3/24-3/30 | All Day

Downtown - Frankenmuth, MI

Free

Comedy Fest 2026

3/21 | 7 pm

Tibbits Opera - 14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater, MI

Prices Vary

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

An Irish Celebration: Martin Hayes & the Common Ground Ensemble

3/20 | 7:30 p.m.

Hill Auditorium - 825 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Into The Woods

3/20-3/22 | 7:30 p.m.

Power Center for the Performing Arts - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Dexter Winter Farmers Market

3/21 | All Day

7642 Huron River Drive, Dexter, MI

Free

Murder at the Bookstore

3/22 | 5:30 p.m

Purple Rose Theatre Company - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI

$10

Metro Detroit

Blues is Alright Tour

3/21 | 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins

1/31 | 8 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Monster Jam - Stadium Championship Series

3/21-3/22 | 5 p.m.

Ford Field - 2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Tracy Morgan

3/21 | 8 p.m.

Sound Board - 2901 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Chilly Blues & Brews

3/21 | 12 p.m.

The B.O.B. - 20 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$11.29

Grand Rapids Whiskey Festival 2026

3/21 | 6 p.m.

DeVos Place Convention Center - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$35.83

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony

3/20-3/21 | 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids Symphony - 300 Ottawa Avenue, NW, Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

EMBER Series 26 | Deos Contemporary Ballet Performance

3/21-3/22 | 2 p.m.

St. Cecilia Music Center - 24 Ransom Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI

$45

Kalamazoo

Misery - Closing Weekend

3/5-3/21 | Times Vary

Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Meet the Flock: Pigeon Walk

3/21 | 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 S Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$7

Vintage in the Zoo: Night Shop at Louie’s Trophy House

3/20 | 5 p.m.

Louie’s Trophy House - 629 Walbridge Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Live in Concert

3/21 | 7 p.m.

Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Dr, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Lansing

Fenner Nature Center’s Maple Syrup Festival

3/21-3/22 | 11 a.m.

Fenner Nature Center - 2020 E Mt. Hope Avenue, Lansing, MI

Free

Meridian Farmers Market

3/21 | 10 a.m.

1982 W Grand River Avenue, Okemos, MI

Free

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

3/22 | 3 p.m.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary