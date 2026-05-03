U.S. Senate passes bill to try to prevent more infant formula deaths and shortages

The U.S. Senate by unanimous consent approved a bill introduced by Democratic Michigan Senator Gary Peters designed to prevent the sale of contaminated infant formula.

That's after formula produced by Abbott's plant in Sturgis, Michigan was linked to the deaths of two infants and serious illness among some others in 2021 and 2022.

Senator Peters said the subsequent recall, coming on the heels of shortages that happened during the COVID-19 lockdowns, created "tremendous chaos for families all across the country."

"People were starting to hoard infant formula," he said. "Mothers and grandmas and other family members were scared that there wouldn't be food for their infant."

The bill would require plants to test formula for contaminants prior to shipping to stores, and prompt notification of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) if any contamination is found.

Peters acknowledged he is concerned about the FDA's ability to timely respond to such issues and conduct investigations, after several thousand FDA employees were fired last year.

"I'm very concerned about staffing cuts. We're seeing that in the FDA. We're seeing it across other vital agencies, particularly agencies that are entrusted with product safety and consumer safety. There have been significant cutbacks, and I'm fearful that that's going to lead to some other tragic incidents in the future because the resources necessary to safeguard these products are not sufficient," he said.

The FDA is also required to issue a report to Congress on its implementation of recommendations it made in 2025 to address vulnerabilities exposed by the 2022 formula shortage.

More recently, the FDA said it's likely that up to 48 infants may have been sickened by botulism in infant formula made by a New York company.

Peters said he is now working to identify members of the House to pass a similar bill.