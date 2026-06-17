As Juneteenth approaches, see some of the events happening in Michigan
Across the state of Michigan, many events are happening this week to celebrate Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. Michigan Public has compiled a list of some of those events, from Detroit to Grand Rapids and up to Traverse City, to make it easier to find a location close to you to attend, or as a destination if you’re willing to travel. While this is not an exhaustive list of everything happening across the state, we’ve done our best to include a variety of festivals, concerts, kids events, restaurant specials, literature read-alouds, and events with featured speakers.
Think we missed something? Send us a note at digital@michiganpublic.org If you plan to attend any of the following events this Juneteenth weekend, we'd love to hear from you too!
Ann Arbor
Art, Taste, and Heritage: U-M Lecturer Lawrielle West lectures at Ann Arbor District Library on June 25
6/25 | 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Ann Arbor District Library, Downtown: 343 South Fifth Ave. Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Free
Detroit
Night Market at Russell Industrial Center
6/19 | 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Russell Industrial Center: 1600 Clay Street, Detroit, MI 48211
Free
Juneteenth at the Wright Museum
6/19 | Events all day
315 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48201 - see other specific addresses on website
Free
Black hikers week: Juneteenth culture and community fest
6/14 - 6/20 | Times vary (see website)
Free
5th Annual Hamtramck Stadium Juneteenth Celebration Returns June 19 with Keynote Speaker Dorian Hairston
6/19 | 11:00 a.m.
Historic Hamtramck Stadium: 2976 Dan St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
Free
Lansing
REO town multi-day, street-wide festival
6/18 - 6/21 | Time varies by day (see website)
S. Washington Ave., Lansing, MI
Free for all events
Grand Rapids
6/19 | 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Dickinson Buffer Park: 1635 Linden Street SE. Grand Rapids, MI, 49507
Free
6/19 | 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives (GRAAMA): 41 Sheldon Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Free
Our Ancestors' Wildest Dreams Celebration
6/19 | 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives (GRAAMA): 41 Sheldon Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Free
Flint
Celebration at Flint Cultural Center
6/20 | 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
1310 E Kearsley St, Flint, MI 48503
Free
Battle Creek
6/19 - 6/20 | 5:30 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
United Methodist Church: 153 N. Wood Street
Claude Evans Park: 320 N. Washington Ave. Battle Creek, MI 49037
Free
Traverse City
6/19 | 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
The State Theatre: 1213 West Civic Center Drive, Traverse City, MI 49686
$5 Admission, $5 Skate Rental
Community Day at the Dennos Museum
6/19 | 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Dennos Museum Center: 1410 College Dr. Traverse City, Michigan 49686
Kalamazoo
A Movie and Some Music: Juneteenth Edition
6/18 | 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Kalamazoo Valley Museum: 230 N. Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Free
Jackson
Jackson Juneteenth Celebration Returns June 18–20 with jobs fair, scholarships, and free festival
6/18 - 6/20 | Times vary (see website)
City Center: 145 W Cortland St Jackson, MI 49201
Martin Luther King Jr. Center: 1107 Adrian Street, Jackson, MI 49203
Free
Across the Rest of Michigan and the U.S.
Other Juneteenth events happening in cities across Michigan and the U.S. can be found here.