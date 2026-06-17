As Juneteenth approaches, see some of the events happening in Michigan

Across the state of Michigan, many events are happening this week to celebrate Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. Michigan Public has compiled a list of some of those events, from Detroit to Grand Rapids and up to Traverse City, to make it easier to find a location close to you to attend, or as a destination if you’re willing to travel. While this is not an exhaustive list of everything happening across the state, we’ve done our best to include a variety of festivals, concerts, kids events, restaurant specials, literature read-alouds, and events with featured speakers.

Think we missed something? Send us a note at digital@michiganpublic.org If you plan to attend any of the following events this Juneteenth weekend, we'd love to hear from you too!

Ann Arbor

Art, Taste, and Heritage: U-M Lecturer Lawrielle West lectures at Ann Arbor District Library on June 25

6/25 | 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Ann Arbor District Library, Downtown: 343 South Fifth Ave. Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Free

Detroit

Night Market at Russell Industrial Center

6/19 | 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Russell Industrial Center: 1600 Clay Street, Detroit, MI 48211

Free

Juneteenth at the Wright Museum

6/19 | Events all day

315 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48201 - see other specific addresses on website

Free

Black hikers week: Juneteenth culture and community fest

6/14 - 6/20 | Times vary (see website)

Free

5th Annual Hamtramck Stadium Juneteenth Celebration Returns June 19 with Keynote Speaker Dorian Hairston

6/19 | 11:00 a.m.

Historic Hamtramck Stadium: 2976 Dan St, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Free

Lansing

REO town multi-day, street-wide festival

6/18 - 6/21 | Time varies by day (see website)

S. Washington Ave., Lansing, MI

Free for all events

Grand Rapids

6/19 | 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Dickinson Buffer Park: 1635 Linden Street SE. Grand Rapids, MI, 49507

Free

Justice 4 All Jam

6/19 | 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives (GRAAMA): 41 Sheldon Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Free

Our Ancestors' Wildest Dreams Celebration

6/19 | 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives (GRAAMA): 41 Sheldon Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Free

Flint

Celebration at Flint Cultural Center

6/20 | 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

1310 E Kearsley St, Flint, MI 48503

Free

Battle Creek

Two-Day Celebration

6/19 - 6/20 | 5:30 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

United Methodist Church: 153 N. Wood Street

Claude Evans Park: 320 N. Washington Ave. Battle Creek, MI 49037

Free

Traverse City

Juneteenth Open Skate

6/19 | 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The State Theatre: 1213 West Civic Center Drive, Traverse City, MI 49686

$5 Admission, $5 Skate Rental

Community Day at the Dennos Museum

6/19 | 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Dennos Museum Center: 1410 College Dr. Traverse City, Michigan 49686

Kalamazoo

A Movie and Some Music: Juneteenth Edition

6/18 | 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum: 230 N. Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Free

Jackson

Jackson Juneteenth Celebration Returns June 18–20 with jobs fair, scholarships, and free festival

6/18 - 6/20 | Times vary (see website)

City Center: 145 W Cortland St Jackson, MI 49201

Martin Luther King Jr. Center: 1107 Adrian Street, Jackson, MI 49203

Free

Across the Rest of Michigan and the U.S.