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The final clinic trip pet owners may not have to make: in-home pet euthanasia

Michigan Public | By Sophia Ehlers
Published August 26, 2026 at 9:43 AM EDT
Dr. Emily Yavaraski, a veterinarian who provides in-home pet euthanasia, is seen with a pet dog.
Dr. Emily Yavaraski
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CodaPet
Dr. Emily Yavaraski, a veterinarian who provides in-home pet euthanasia, is seen with a pet dog.

In-home pet euthanasia is when a veterinarian visits the home and performs the service, allowing pets to be with their owners at home as opposed to a clinic setting, where many pets can experience anxiety and confusion.

In-home pet euthanasia saw a rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, when quarantine forced many owners to hire a professional to come to their home.

Many clinics during quarantine implemented strict low or no-contact policies, meaning even if owners wanted to, they could not be near their pets at the end of the animals' lifespans.

There was an increase in demand for at-home pet euthanasia during 2020 and 2021, according to The Washington Post.

Dr. Emily Yavaraski, a licensed veterinarian with CodaPet in Washtenaw County, said pet euthanasia is a sensitive topic for pet owners.

“I first tell them that we are here for them,” Yavaraski said. “Some owners don’t like making this decision even when their pet is very sick. I think just saying you support them is the biggest key.”

“I think I have seen a huge increase. A lot of pets are more anxious post COVID, and do much better in their own environment,” Yavaraski said.
Tags
Community petsVeterinariansanimal welfare
Sophia Ehlers
Sophia Ehlers is working as a Digital Newsroom Intern. She is a recent Michigan State University graduate with degrees in English Literature and Human Resources.
See stories by Sophia Ehlers
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