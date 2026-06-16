Congresswoman says FBI declined her request for a briefing after indictment of UM protesters

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said that she was not aware of federal charges until they were unsealed last week that alleged threatening behavior to pressure the University of Michigan to cut ties with Israel. The majority of the eight defendants live in Ann Arbor, which falls within her congressional district.

"Not only was I not aware (of the indictment)” she told Michigan Public, “But as soon as I saw it, I asked the FBI for a briefing, and they responded that it was an ongoing investigation and they could not (offer a briefing)."

Dingell said she received the same response from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, which brought the charges before a grand jury.

“I am going to do everything that I can to protect people's freedom of speech on all sides,” she said. “But some of the things I read in that indictment are deeply concerning and can never be condoned.”

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, also raised concerns about what she described as “serious allegations” made against the defendants. But, she also wondered if the protestors might have been “targeted” because of their political views.

“What I'm hearing from constituents and others is that there's a sense that this is politically motivated because 17 law enforcement agencies were involved,” she said, citing a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “There was extensive targeting.”

Tlaib said she felt the allegations against those involved in the effort to push the University to divest from Israel were “more aggressive” than other protest movements. Similar concerns have been raised by civil rights and legal advocacy groups.

Tlaib said she would like answers from the Trump administration on its targeting of students as well as organizations on issues that pertain to free speech.

The federal charges unsealed last week follow felony charges brought by State Attorney General Dana Nessel against 11 students and community members engaged in pro-Palestine activism. Those charges were all ultimately dropped after the judge presiding over the case said a letter sent to him in support of Nessel’s actions amounted to unfair interference while he considered barring her office from pursuing the case.

Michigan Public spoke to Congresswoman Dingell along with Congresswoman Tlaib at a press event promoting a bill they introduced in April to help low-income people pay water bills and stop water shut-offs.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.