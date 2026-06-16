© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congresswoman says FBI declined her request for a briefing after indictment of UM protesters

Michigan Public | By Beenish Ahmed
Published June 16, 2026 at 10:20 PM EDT
A crowd of protesters marches down a winter street holding a large banner reading "FROM GAZA TO JENIN VICTORY TO فلسطين". Several people wave Palestinian flags and hold signs.
Rachel Mintz
/
Michigan Public
University of Michigan community members in February, 2025 met to give speeches and march in support of divestment from companies doing business with Israel.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said that she was not aware of federal charges until they were unsealed last week that alleged threatening behavior to pressure the University of Michigan to cut ties with Israel. The majority of the eight defendants live in Ann Arbor, which falls within her congressional district.

"Not only was I not aware (of the indictment)” she told Michigan Public, “But as soon as I saw it, I asked the FBI for a briefing, and they responded that it was an ongoing investigation and they could not (offer a briefing)."

Dingell said she received the same response from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, which brought the charges before a grand jury.

Three pictures showing a white SUV painted with the words "DIVEST FREE PALESTINE," and an inverted triangle, the exterior of a broken window, and glass on the floor on the inside of a house.
Criminal Justice & Legal System
Federal prosecutors charge 8 with threat campaign to urge UM to divest from Israel
Beenish Ahmed
The indictment describes threats against several anonymous victims, including littering shrouded and broken baby dolls across the lawn of one and throwing jars full of "a noxious chemical" into the home of another.

“I am going to do everything that I can to protect people's freedom of speech on all sides,” she said. “But some of the things I read in that indictment are deeply concerning and can never be condoned.”

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, also raised concerns about what she described as “serious allegations” made against the defendants. But, she also wondered if the protestors might have been “targeted” because of their political views.

“What I'm hearing from constituents and others is that there's a sense that this is politically motivated because 17 law enforcement agencies were involved,” she said, citing a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “There was extensive targeting.”

Tlaib said she felt the allegations against those involved in the effort to push the University to divest from Israel were “more aggressive” than other protest movements. Similar concerns have been raised by civil rights and legal advocacy groups.

Tlaib said she would like answers from the Trump administration on its targeting of students as well as organizations on issues that pertain to free speech.

The federal charges unsealed last week follow felony charges brought by State Attorney General Dana Nessel against 11 students and community members engaged in pro-Palestine activism. Those charges were all ultimately dropped after the judge presiding over the case said a letter sent to him in support of Nessel’s actions amounted to unfair interference while he considered barring her office from pursuing the case.

Michigan Public spoke to Congresswoman Dingell along with Congresswoman Tlaib at a press event promoting a bill they introduced in April to help low-income people pay water bills and stop water shut-offs.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System Ann ArborPro-Palestine protestUniversity of Michiganfederal lawsuitDeborah DingellRashida Tlaibfbi
Beenish Ahmed
Beenish Ahmed is Michigan Public's Local Impact reporter, focusing on how decisions made at the state and federal level affect local communities and populations.
See stories by Beenish Ahmed
We need your support donation button
Related Content