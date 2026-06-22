© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan nonprofit awarded $1M to reduce youth incarceration

Michigan Public | By Zena Issa
Published June 22, 2026 at 12:22 AM EDT
A black and white outdoor group portrait of five members of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice board. They are standing side-by-side on a campus pathway, smiling at the camera with trees and buildings softly blurred in the background.
Jason Smith
/
Michigan Center for Youth Justice
Staff at the Michigan Center for Youth Justice were awarded the grant because of their clear vision for youth justice and its capacity to drive down youth incarceration across Michigan.

The Michigan Center for Youth Justice (MCYJ) has been awarded a $1,000,000 grant to lead a powerful new coalition aimed at dismantling youth incarceration and building community-led alternatives.

The funding comes from the Public Welfare Foundation’s (PWF) new highly competitive grant launched in February called IGNITING FUTURES: A Youth Justice Grant.

It's an opportunity for PWF to invest in communities and organizations who are advancing transformative change for youth justice.

MCYJ will co-lead the newly formed coalition alongside Wayne State University’s Center for Behavioral Health and Justice and The Delta Project. Together, the organizations will focus on building resources to keep justice-system involved youth safely connected to their families, schools, and communities.

Thena Robinson Mock, Vice President of Programs at the Public Welfare Foundation, said MCYJ’s application stood out because of its unique capacity to leverage state funding to drive down youth incarceration statewide

"... Just a clarity of vision around how they wanted to go about building a coalition power and how they wanted to go about working with partners in their community," Robinson said.

Robinson said success of the grant goes beyond counting simple metrics or "widgets."

She believes true impact will be measured by building a stronger public will and demand for reform for youth justice, inspiring collaborators to join the cause and seeing changes in Michigan communities.

"In Michigan, when we start to see counties really implementing the kinds of reforms that state decision makers have made around leveraging dollars for youth incarceration, that's how we will know that we're having an impact there," said Robinson.

Jason Smith sits at a light wood conference table with a laptop, speaking during a meeting with colleagues. A large, colorful painting of a hand is on the wall behind him.
Jason Smith
/
Michigan Center for Youth Justice
Jason Smith, Executive Director of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice (MCYJ), said this grant gives the organization more "capacity to listen, convene, and support local leaders."

Since it's establishment in 1956, MCYJ "has been a trailblazer" in addressing the root causes of crime. This funding will ramp up their current efforts; helping ensure reforms are implemented well on the ground.

"At a pivotal moment for youth justice in Michigan, this grant allows us to move from policy promise to meaningful practice,” said Jason Smith, Executive Director of MCYJ.

"It gives us more capacity to listen, convene, provide technical support, and keep youth and family needs at the center."

By the end of the two-year grant term, Smith says success would look like more young people and families across Michigan having access to support in their own communities before things "escalate deeper into the justice system."

"... We’d hope to see expanded community-based programming ... and more counties shifting resources toward prevention, diversion, and alternatives to detention," Smith noted.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System youth crimejuvenile justicenon-profitgrants
Zena Issa
Zena Issa is Michigan Public’s new Criminal Justice reporter, joining the team after previously working as a newsroom intern and Stateside production assistant. She's also a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. (Go Blue!)
See stories by Zena Issa
We need your support donation button
Related Content