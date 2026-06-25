Report: 38 clergymen connected to Diocese of Saginaw accused of sexual misconduct

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a report Thursday detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by 38 clergymen connected to the Diocese of Saginaw.

Of the named priests and one deacon, 30 are presumed to have died. The rest are no longer active in ministry. The 258-page report details how the diocese handled cases of the sexual abuse of both minor and adult victims since 1950.

Nessel confirmed no charges have been filed as a result of the investigation. The lack of prosecution is a due to a number of factors, including the expiration of the state's statute of limitations and deaths of the accused clergymen.

"Criminal prosecutions are just one accountability metric," Nessel said. "By ensuring each victim is heard, regardless of how long ago their assault may have been, is important in acknowledging their pain and fostering a culture that prioritizes these victims over their silence."

Rick Brewer / WCMU News / WCMU News Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Griffin Forum: Shaping LGBTQ+ Policies in Michigan on the campus of Central Michigan University on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

In a statement, Saginaw Bishop Robert. D. Gruss apologized to the victims on behalf of the church.

"I want to express my deepest sorrows to those who have been victims of abuse by members of the clergy," Gruss said. "Please accept my sincere apology for the pain and suffering you have experienced by those who were entrusted with your care. I'm deeply saddened by it all."

Gruss said the Diocese of Saginaw will continue to accept its collective responsibility relating to the abuse cooperate with state investigators.

The Saginaw report is the sixth to be released as part of the state's ongoing investigation into Michigan's Catholic Church, which began in 2018, when the Michigan State Police and attorney general officers executed search warrants at all seven of the dioceses. Since the launch of the investigation, 11 criminal cases have been file.

"In the end, it's our hope that this report provides a voice to those who have suffered in silence for so long and shines a light on those alleged offenders whose actions allowed them to evade true accountability," Nessel said.

Reports for the Dioceses of Marquette, Gaylord, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Grand Rapids have already been released by the attorney general's office.

The final report on the Archdiocese of Detroit is expected to be released later this year.

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