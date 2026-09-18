© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Supreme Court orders review of Oxford school shooter's life without parole sentence

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published September 18, 2026 at 3:23 PM EDT
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald proceeds with an opening statement as defendant Ethan Crumbley, right, listens, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
AP
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald proceeds with an opening statement as defendant Ethan Crumbley, right, listens, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Oxford High School shooter’s attempt to overturn his sentence of life without parole is heading back to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Ethan Crumbley was 15 years old when he gunned down four of his fellow students in 2021. He entered guilty pleas to 24 criminal counts, including first-degree murder. In 2023, Crumbley was sentenced to life without parole.

Crumbley has since tried to rescind his plea and get that sentence overturned. The Michigan Supreme Court had denied his arguments so far.

But on Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court sent some aspects of the case back to the appellate court.

The state’s highest court wants the lower court to review Crumbley’s claim that his trial attorney was ineffective “by failing to adequately direct, prepare, and supervise the expert testimony of Dr. Colin King." King is a forensic psychologist who maintained Crumbley could possibly be rehabilitated.

The appeals court is also being asked to review questions about the prosecution and Crumbley’s waiver to challenge to his sentence.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System ethan crumbleyoxford high school shooting
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
We need your support donation button
Related Content