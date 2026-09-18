Michigan Supreme Court orders review of Oxford school shooter's life without parole sentence

The Oxford High School shooter’s attempt to overturn his sentence of life without parole is heading back to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Ethan Crumbley was 15 years old when he gunned down four of his fellow students in 2021. He entered guilty pleas to 24 criminal counts, including first-degree murder. In 2023, Crumbley was sentenced to life without parole.

Crumbley has since tried to rescind his plea and get that sentence overturned. The Michigan Supreme Court had denied his arguments so far.

But on Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court sent some aspects of the case back to the appellate court.

The state’s highest court wants the lower court to review Crumbley’s claim that his trial attorney was ineffective “by failing to adequately direct, prepare, and supervise the expert testimony of Dr. Colin King." King is a forensic psychologist who maintained Crumbley could possibly be rehabilitated.

The appeals court is also being asked to review questions about the prosecution and Crumbley’s waiver to challenge to his sentence.